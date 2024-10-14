(Video) Carsley praises Alexander-Arnold after ‘effective’ performance at left back

Pictures courtesy of ITV Sport

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been impressing everyone with his performances for England and you have to attribute some credit to Lee Carsley who has been the first international manager to allow the Scouser to thrive.

Speaking with ITV, the interim manager said about our man: “I think Trent’s quality speaks for itself, I don’t see it that I’ve found a place for him, he’s more than earned his place.

“We do get bogged down with ‘left back, right back – where’s his position?’ But as long as he’s in an effective positions, he’s great to have with us.”

READ MORE: (Video) Grealish shares details of Alexander-Arnold bet that cost him £500 in Finland

It was a shock to see our vice captain play left back for the first time in his career but it’s testament to his talents that he is deemed too good to not play.

Another player of the match performance illustrated that this trust has been well placed in our No.66.

You can watch Carsley’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 1:26) via @itvfootball on X:

• Bouncing back from defeat

• Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance

• His future with the England job Lee Carsley reacts to England's victory away in Finland 🇫🇮🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#ITVFootball | @gabrielclarke05 🎤 pic.twitter.com/CQY7OrRIoC — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence