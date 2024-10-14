(Photos) Wordless post from Liverpool’s social media has given Reds fans big reason to cheer

Image via Liverpool FC

Liverpool fans have been handed an encouraging update from the club’s social media admins on Monday evening.

While most of the Reds’ first-team squad have been away on international duty in recent days, Harvey Elliott has been continuing his rehabilitation from a foot fracture that he suffered while training with England’s under-21s last month.

Liverpool tease imminent Elliott return

The 21-year-old teased an update on his progress via his own Instagram profile in recent days, and there’s now been another encouraging hint in that regard.

Just after 7pm on Monday, Liverpool’s official X channel posted two images of Elliott undergoing exercises in the gym at the AXA Training Centre, with the caption consisting of nothing more than a weightlifting emoji.

When will Elliott make his comeback for Liverpool?

It remains to be seen whether the ex-Fulham maestro will be deemed fit enough to feature against Chelsea next Sunday, but the images that he and his club have posted lately indicate that a comeback doesn’t seem to be too far away.

Having played just seven minutes under Arne Slot before his injury last month, Elliott will feel that he has a major point to prove to his new boss, particulary with Liverpool facing into a hectic run of seven matches in 21 days strating with the Blues’ visit to Anfield at the weekend.

A return of four goals and 11 assists last season illustrates that the 21-year-old can make a telling impact for the Reds when he’s given the opportunity, and his ability to adapt to numerous roles within the team makes him an enormous asset.

Our number 19 is earmarked for a late October return to action (Evening Standard), so if all goes to plan, we should see him getting a few chances over the next month. Should that happen, the ball will then be in court to make up for lost time and show Slot what he can offer to the side.