‘We need to be honest…’ – BBC journalist makes Ben Doak plea after watching him for Scotland

A Scottish journalist has pleaded for patience regarding the expectations being placed on Ben Doak.

The Liverpool forward – who’s spending this season on loan at Middlesbrough – earned his first senior start for Scotland in their 2-1 defeat to Croatia on Saturday, with the 18-year-old making his third appearance of the UEFA Nations League campaign.

Tom English was complimenary of what he’s seen from the teenager, but he’s warned the country’s fans against expecting too much, too soon from the young forward.

Journalist wary of overhyping Doak

Speaking about Doak on the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast, the journalist said: “I thought he contributed well. He’s a boy with a load of confidence and a load of ability, load of pace; very encouraged and excited by him.

“I think some of the analysis has been way over the top. I think we need to judge Ben Doak on the player that he is, not the player that we’re desperate for him to become. Let’s be fair on this kid, he’s a teenager, so let’s not try and pretend that he is the second coming.

“He’s a very promising player, that’s all he is; and I think some of the analysis that I’ve heard and read, for me it doesn’t ring true with what I saw from Doak. I think we need to be honest about this. Just because we’re desperate for Ben Doak to become the game-changer in this Scotland team, doesn’t mean he is right now.”

Hard not to get excited about Doak

When it comes to gifted young footballers such as Doak, there’s a balance which needs to be struck regarding the discourse around him.

Having debuted for Celtic and earned a transfer to Liverpool before his 17th birthday, and not looked out of place at first-team level for the Reds in 10 appearances, it’s hard not to get excited about the youngster’s potential.

However, we can also understand why English is calling for a sense of perspective around the 18-year-old. How many other footballers have been the subject of hype bordering on hysteria at such an age, only to be unable to deliver upon that early promise?

Doak earned plenty of positive reviews after his first Scotland start, being hailed by The Herald for his fearlessness in possession and his industry off the ball, with a lack of end product in the final third the only slight on an otherwise commendable display.

His loan move to Middlesbrough will allow him to get the regular game-time at senior level that he now needs (and deserves), earning invaluable experience away from the blinding glare of Liverpool and ideally returning to Anfield next summer as an even more refined player.