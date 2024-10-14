(Video) Grealish shares details of Alexander-Arnold bet that cost him £500 in Finland

Pictures courtesy of ITV Sport

Trent Alexander-Arnold collected headlines for his brilliant goal for England and it seems it won him more than just pride for a brilliant finish.

Jack Grealish spoke to ITV after the game and said: “I joked to Trent before the free-kick, ‘score this I will give you 500 quid.’ And he slapped it in top bin!”

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold produces moment of magic with pinpoint free-kick for England

It shows the togetherness within the international camp and even though the pair are enemies when it comes to Premier League competition, they clearly have a bond within their national side.

It’s an important lesson to anyone though, doubt the Scouser at your peril!

You can watch Grealish’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via @itvfootball on X:

"If you score this, I'll give you 500 quid" 🤣 Jack Grealish learned the hard way not to bet against Trent 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YkIPztwc0R — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence