Surprise January transfer could now see Jordan Henderson enjoy Liverpool reunion – report

(Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Jordan Henderson hasn’t been one to sit still since departing Liverpool in the summer transfer window of 2023.

The Reds skipper couldn’t turn down the financial riches on offer at Al-Ettifaq after Jurgen Klopp told the midfielder his playing time would be reduced for the 2023/24 season.

Ultimately, even the England international would surely admit this was an ill-advised move. It only took 17 appearances with the Saudi Pro League side before the footballer jumped ship again to Ajax and the Eredivisie – a switch that cost Henderson millions.

Now, according to one report from Football Insider, the 34-year-old could soon be on the move again.

Jordan Henderson could return to old club Sunderland

FI now claim that Jordan Henderson would be open to the possibility of re-joining old club Sunderland in the winter window.

The Black Cats propelled themselves to a favourable position ahead of the international break, taking 19 points from their opening nine games to nail down top spot in the Championship.

Bringing back their former player – and a star of notable quality, renown and experience – would no doubt be seen as quite the coup.

No one player can absolutely guarantee Sunderland’s long-awaited return to the Premier League (out of the English top-flight since 2016/17). However, you could certainly argue that Henderson’s potential return would at least improve their chances.

Jordan Henderson would be reunited with former Liverpool teammates

Moving back to England would come with further fringe benefits for our former No.14 – if he chooses to see it this way!

Nat Phillips, now plying his trade on loan to Derby County, will be far more familiar to the Ajax man having been with the Reds since 2016.

Ben Doak, now also on loan in the Championship with Middlesbrough, signed as an Academy prospect from Celtic back in 2022.

If Jordan Henderson can help Sunderland in their bid for promotion to the Premier League, of course, he could be back playing in front of the Anfield faithful sooner than he might have expected!