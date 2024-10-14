‘Decision to make’ – Liverpool braced for offers for £67m stalwart who ‘never gets flustered’

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing themselves for an onslaught of transfer offers for one long-serving Anfield stalwart next year.

While doubts persist over the futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold as they edge alarmingly close to the end of their respective contracts, they’re not the only Reds players around whom speculation is abounding this autumn.

Liverpool expecting offers for Alisson in 2025

According to Football Insider, LFC are set to be inundated with offers for Alisson Becker amid forecasted interest from the Saudi Pro League and some European clubs.

It’s claimed that Liverpool chiefs will have a ‘decision to make’ on the 32-year-old over the coming months, with the goalkeeper’s injury record allegedly becoming an increasing cause for concern among medical staff at Anfield and Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving from Valencia next summer.

With those circumstances in mind, the Reds may be obliged to consider big bids for the £66.9m Brazil international if any are forthcoming in 2025.

Liverpool can’t let Alisson leave just yet

As it stands, Liverpool will have three high-quality goalkeepers next season in Alisson, Mamardashvili and Caoimhin Kelleher, although the Georgian’s impending arrival could see the latter being granted his public wishes to become a first-choice option elsewhere.

To lose their two main current ‘keepers would be massively risky from the Reds, especially if the incoming Valencia stopper succumbs to a lengthy injury or doesn’t work out as hoped.

Pragmatically it might make sense to seriously consider any lucrative offers for a player who turned 32 earlier this month and has a worrying reputation for injuries, as evidenced by the hamstring problem which has ruled him out until after the November international break.

However, when Alisson is fit and featuring for Liverpool, there are few (if any) better in his position in world football.

He’s conceded just two goals in six league games to start the season, overperforming on his post-shot xG by 2.5, and has a stunning save percentage of 88% (FBref), and Jonathan Woodgate is right when he said that the 32-year-old ‘never gets flustered’.

Regardless of his age or his injury record, you don’t let such a top-class operator slip out the door too readily. If the Reds are to sell the Brazil goalkeeper next year, it should only be for an amount which corresponds with his extraordinary standards.