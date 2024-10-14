Ex-Liverpool cult hero revisits ’emotional’ moment which left him and Jurgen Klopp in tears

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

We can only imagine just how sad a day it is for any player to leave Liverpool FC, all the more so when it happened during the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield.

That was the heartbreaking crossroads that Lucas Leiva met in 2017 when he moved on to Lazio after a decade on Merseyside, and the former Brazil midfielder has now recalled the sheer emotion of when the time came to say his goodbyes in L4.

The 37-year-old recounted some of the standout moments from his Reds career in My Liverpool Story for the club’s official website, including a tearful farewell seven years ago.

Lucas recalls emotional Liverpool exit

Lucas spoke of how Klopp talked him out of a prospective move to China during the German’s first season in charge, with the Brazilian eventually departing for the Stadio Olimpico the following year.

He reflected: “That pre-season when Lazio came in for me, I felt it was the right moment. They were flying to Hong Kong in the afternoon and in the morning came that Lazio offer. He said, ‘Stay back, get everything done, don’t worry.’

“It was emotional. I cried and he did a little bit as well because of the respect we had for each other.”

Lucas’ Liverpool legacy is more than secure

Lucas’ anecdote about saying his goodbyes to Klopp summed up not just how much he loved his decade at Liverpool, but how much affection the German generated from his players at Anfield.

We can imagine that there are many others who played under him for the Reds with similarly poignant recollections of their farewells from the club, such was the emotional appeal of serving such a brilliant and inspirational manager.

The Brazilian had five different bosses during his time on Merseyside, which illustrates not only his longevity but also the tumultous nature of the club before Klopp came through the door in 2015.

Lucas bade farewell having made a whopping 346 appearances for Liverpool, and while the midfielder had his detractors during his first couple of years at Anfield, his indefatigable determination saw him win over the early critics and earn a place in supporters’ hearts well before he moved on from LFC.

His continued links with the club in an ambassadorial role demonstrates just how much of a connection he forged with the badge and with the city, and he’ll always be warmly welcomed back in L4.