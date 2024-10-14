Arne Slot could be left sweating after Argentine media’s update on Alexis Mac Allister’s fitness

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Arne Slot could be facing a nervy couple of days after reports from Argentina on the fitness of Alexis Mac Allister.

The Liverpool midfielder has linked up with his country despite a groin injury forcing him off at half-time in the recent win over Crystal Palace, and he missed the match against Venezeula last Thursday.

Mac Allister injury latest

However, according to TyC Sports, the 25-year-old could be in line to play for the South American and world champions when they face Bolivia on Tuesday night.

The Argentine outlet reported that Mac Allister ‘responded favourably’ to his injury issues during training for the Albiceleste on Sunday and could duly be brought back into the starting XI by Lionel Scaloni for tomorrow’s match. A final decision is set to be made after a team session today.

A nervous wait for Slot and Liverpool

On the one hand, the reports that Mac Allister has come through Argentina training positively bodes well for him to feature against Chelsea next weekend. Also, if he plays against Bolivia, it at least means that the transatlantic trip won’t have been for nothing.

On the other, there’s a fear that he could feature tomorrow night despite not being 100% and duly suffer another setback which might curtail his involvement for Liverpool during a crucial period of tough fixtures for the Reds.

With Alisson Becker out until late November at the earliest, Slot is already having to contend with the loss of one crucial player for the next month, and losing the ex-Brighton midfielder would also be a hammer blow considering the games that are coming up.

The Chelsea match being moved to 4:30pm on Sunday at least broadens the recovery time for Mac Allister once he returns to Merseyside from South America, but that could be rendered invalid if he features against Bolivia and aggravates his groin problem.

The Liverpool head coach could be left sweating if the 25-year-old plays tomorrow night. Fingers crossed that he gets back to England without any further complications.