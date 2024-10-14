‘We know’ – Liverpool insider drops intriguing Martin Zubimendi transfer claim this afternoon

(Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images)

Liverpool came awfully close to completing a move for Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window.

Close but no cigar will offer little in the way of consolation for Richard Hughes, of course, even if Ryan Gravenberch appears to have benefitted immensely and is playing with renewed confidence.

The Dutch international can’t be expected to feature in every possible outing for the Merseysiders – even if Arne Slot does appear to enjoy sticking with a consistent starting XI.

So, there’s every possibility that the Reds could look to renew interest in Zubimendi in the upcoming January transfer window. Certainly, interested clubs will surely only be emboldened the longer the midfielder goes without signing a new contract.

Liverpool could still sign Martin Zubimendi in January

Ian Doyle noted that Liverpool could go back in for the Spanish international in the winter window. However, that relies on him first opting for a move away from Real Sociedad.

“I think if Martin Zubimendi wants to leave Real Sociedad in January, I think Liverpool will try and sign him,” the Echo‘s chief Liverpool reporter spoke on the Blood Red podcast.

“We know they’ve got the money for him, otherwise they wouldn’t have approached in the first place.

The chances of such a change of mind from the 25-year-old currently seem rather slim. Fabrizio Romano reported that the player does not intend to leave La Real this coming January, though the subject could be revisited in the summer.

Does Martin Zubimendi still have a release clause?

Martin Zubimendi’s £51m release clause is understood to remain active under his current terms with the La Liga outfit.

“I’m not sure what the deal is with his release clause, does it still apply?” Doyle went on to add.

“I would assume it would do because there was never any suggestion of a deadline. So, it was just a whole fiddly bit and Sociedad called his bluff and he said, ‘I wanna stay’ […]

“The deadline is his contract basically. So if he fancies it, then I think Liverpool quite clearly will go in for him, because they wanted him. As well as Gravenberch and the rest of them have done – they can’t play all the games!”

Naturally, a potential move to Liverpool or any other suitor in a few months must be predicated on the holding midfielder’s willingness to activate his own release clause.

We already know that Real Sociedad know exactly how to play on their No.4’s heartstrings when it comes to the perks of his locale.

If Zubimendi wants to seek pastures new, he’s going to have to do more than just signal his intention.