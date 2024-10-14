(Video) Arne Slot picks five Liverpool players in his all-time XI

Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime Video Sport

Arne Slot may have only been Liverpool manager for a matter of months but it’s clear that several members of his current squad have made a big impact on him, especially if his recent dream XI is anything to go by.

Speaking with Amazon Prime Sport, our head coach was asked to name his all-time Champions League XI and he selected: ‘Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Gerard Pique, Frank De Boer, Sergio Busquets, Luka Modric, Steven Gerrard, Mo Salah, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.’

Given that five members of the team have Anfield connections and four of which currently play for the Dutchman, it’s fair to say that he’s firmly nailed his colours to the mast with this selection.

Steven Gerrard is of course the only Red on the list that the 46-year-old hasn’t worked with – it shows the ultimate respect for the way in which he played the game.

Steven Gerrard was the only Liverpool man on the list that Arne Slot hasn’t worked with

As for Alisson Becker, whilst our boss will be upset that the Brazilian is currently suffering with a hamstring injury, it’s not hard to see why you would want him in a team.

Virgil van Dijk has just seen a rare red card for their national team but that wouldn’t be enough of a reason to convince any of us that the skipper should also be making the cut.

Given the level of criticism that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been on the end of this week too, this is yet another big vote of confidence in his ability from the man who currently selects our teams.

Finally, Mo Salah would also be an easy pick for any of our fans given his unerring ability to find the back of the net.

Let’s hope that it’s no coincidence that three of the players picked are also currently hopefully being convinced to sign a new contract and extend this relationship with Merseyside even further.

If we can read anything into this choice though, it’s that Arne is a Red!

You can watch Slot’s selections via Amazon Prime Video Sport on YouTube:

