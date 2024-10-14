(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai was Hungary’s difference maker with decisive double v Bosnia

Image via @sterlsballkbjv on X

Dominik Szoboszlai has had an up-and-down season so far for Liverpool, but he’ll return to Merseyside later this week buoyed by his exploits on international duty.

The 23-year-old marked his 49th cap for Hungary with two goals as they defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League on Monday night, taking his international tally to 14 (Transfermarkt).

Szoboszlai on the double for Hungary

The Reds midfielder opened the scoring in Zenica in the 38th minute when he collected Zsolt Nagy’s through ball and took one touch to bring it under control before slotting coolly past Nikola Vasilj into the far corner of the net.

Szoboszlai doubled his tally and Hungary’s lead five minutes after half-time as he rifled a firm penalty to the Bosnian net, with the opposition goalkeeper diving the wrong way.

The match finished 2-0 to the visitors, and with Germany defeating Netherlands in tonight’s other match in Group A3, the Hungarians have now drawn level on points with Ronald Koeman’s side, resurrecting genuine hope of securing their League A status and progressing to the Nations League quarter-finals.

(Videos taken from Viaplay’s match coverage and shared via @sterlsballkbjv on X)

Hopefully Szoboszlai will do similar for Liverpool

Liverpool’s number 8 has netted once for his club this season, scoring in the win over AC Milan in the Champions League four weeks ago, but his failure to convert from point-blank range against Wolves a few days later showed that he still has scope to become more clinical.

Szoboszlai also came in for criticism from Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele after the recent victory at Crystal Palace for his questionable decision-making when opting whether or not to shoot, with that being a facet of his game where there’s room for improvement.

The 23-year-old should now be on a high after his decisive brace against Bosnia-Herzegovina, and the next dozen fixtures would be the perfect time for him to hit a prolific streak for the Reds as they face a hectic run of games against high-calibre opposition.