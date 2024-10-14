(Video) Alexander-Arnold produces moment of magic for England to stun Jack Grealish

Pictures courtesy of ITV Sport

Liverpool fans are very aware of the talent that Trent Alexander-Arnold possesses. Unfortunately, supporters from around the country (not to mention pundits) seem to always undervalue him.

That’s why it’s so important that the nation’s eyes are treated to moments of pure quality as occurred during the Three Lions’ latest encounter with Finland during the October international break.

Performing the unusual role of left-back for England, we saw a piece of magic that we’re very accustomed to in our vice captain’s game when he stood over a free kick.

Firing a pinpoint effort into the top left corner of Lukas Hradecky’s net, our No.66 was soon running off in celebration of his goal.

Our academy graduate is one of the deadliest from these positions and has showcased his talents yet again.

Jack Grealish loses bet with Trent Alexander-Arnold

England teammate Jack Grealish may be best advised to not tempt fate in any future discussions with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Manchester City footballer jokingly told the Liverpool fullback that he’d give him £500 if he managed to score his latest free-kick in the UEFA Nations League clash.

The Real Madrid-linked defender duly obliged with his set-piece opportunity to justify his continued inclusion in the starting XI under new national boss Lee Carsley.

There’s obviously a lot more in Trent’s game to justify Liverpool handing him a contract extension, though it’s certainly a little painful to imagine our Academy graduate performing such feats in the Spanish capital.

We surely can’t allow a player born to wear the captain’s armband at Anfield to run down his contract and depart for nothing in 2025, can we?

You can watch Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick via @itvfootball on X:

Trent Alexander-Arnold stop that! 😮 An OUTRAGEOUS free kick from a special talent! #ITVFootball | #FINENG pic.twitter.com/MLF3fElEsH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

