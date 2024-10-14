Why Ten Hag’s ‘best signing’ proves Liverpool contract point as journo drops Van Dijk claim

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool find themselves at a crossroads with Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The clock is ticking amid ongoing contract conversations with the trio – the Reds have only 79 days before their expiring stars can open discussions over signing a pre-contract agreement on January 1.

Fortunately for Richard Hughes and his recruitment team, the club’s No.4 has already signalled his desire to stay put at Anfield.

So, it just remains to be seen what lengths Liverpool will go to to ensure their captain puts pen to paper on fresh terms.

Virgil van Dijk should be given new Liverpool contract

One can understand exactly why the club may be finding it difficult to secure a breakthrough in talks with Mo Salah’s (32) entourage.

However, even with Van Dijk set to turn 34 at the end of his current contract, it seems less complex to argue a case for longevity.

Ian Doyle’s use of Manchester United’s Jonny Evans (36) as a case in point might raise a few eyebrows, but it’s an arguably objective point to raise.

“The thing you’ve got to bear in mind with Van Dijk is that he plays in the one outfield position where you can hang on for a bit longer,” the Echo’s chief Liverpool reporter spoke on the Blood Red podcast.

“You look at Jonny Evans at United where, as much as we laugh at United…”

Paul Gorst came in with a fair interjection: “He’s been Ten Hag’s best signing.”

“Exactly! Exactly. Because he brings experience and it’s the one position where you can use that experience because you’ve got most of the team in front of you. Especially with Van Dijk being the captain as well,” Doyle continued.

If we can accept that Jonny Evans has been Erik ten Hag’s ‘best signing’, why can’t we also accept that one of the globe’s leading centre-halves is capable of playing at the highest level beyond 2025?

Assuming that Richard Hughes and Arne Slot agree, signing Virgil van Dijk on a new contract should be considered a no-brainer.

Liverpool will kick themselves if the Dutch international goes on to enjoy his remaining golden years at another elite European outfit.