Arne Slot set to attract new Liverpool signing as Trey Nyoni signs contract – report

Arne Slot may be enjoying a comparatively more limited role than his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, at Liverpool.

However, that absolutely hasn’t stopped the 46-year-old from making Anfield his home and filling his backroom team with his allies from former club Feyenoord.

Other additions have been few and far between thus far, with Federico Chiesa signing from Juventus whilst Liverpool will be kept waiting on the summer 2025 arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Former Arne Slot ally Roderick van der Ham set for Liverpool switch

There’s good news aplenty for Liverpool boss Arne Slot in and around the international break.

Alexis Mac Allister looks fit and we’re currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table after taking a haul of 18 points from the 21 available at the start of the season.

Good things do come in threes it seems as Trey Nyoni also signed his first professional contract at Anfield – but we’ll get to that very shortly.

We’ve no doubt our Dutch head coach will feel emboldened by the impending arrival of former Feyenoord ally and video analyst, Roderick van der Ham.

1908.nl now report that the Reds have succeeded in attracting the Eredivisie employee to L4 where he’ll join recent colleagues Sipke Hulshoff and Ruben Peeters.

We’ll keep an eye out for official club confirmation on the matter, but if it helps Slot implement his messages to his new squad more cleanly and efficiently, we’re all for it.

Trey Nyoni signs new Liverpool contract – Arne Slot will be delighted

The former Leicester City prodigy (17) made quite the impression during our action-packed tour of the United States in pre-season.

Opportunities for first-team minutes since the summer, as one might have expected, have been somewhat limited. That said, Nyoni has undoubtedly continued to flourish in the youth ranks during the 2024/25 campaign.

With a number of top European clubs appearing quite happy to flog their young stars to within an inch of their life, we’re reassured to see Liverpool taking a more cautious approach with the teenager.

At 17 years of age, his time in the starting XI will no doubt come. In the meantime, however, patience and continued hard work will be the name of the game.