Spain boss De la Fuente’s exciting Zubimendi comments shouldn’t be taken lightly by Liverpool

Liverpool don’t appear to be a club in desperate need of signing a top-class holding midfielder in the January transfer window.

That view might change rapidly, of course, if their upcoming fixtures after the international break prove humbling.

The Merseysiders are set to face fellow top four hopefuls Chelsea on October 20 before subsequent meetings with RB Leipzig in the Champions League and Premier League title challengers Arsenal.

Ryan Gravenberch and his Liverpool teammates may very well rise to the challenge, of course, despite concerns raised following what some perceived to be a comparatively easier start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Martin Zubimendi is the second-best holding midfielder in the world

One name you could forgive Richard Hughes still having at the top of his transfer shortlist is that of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

We can certainly understand why Manchester and Real Madrid have also been linked to the Spanish international when he’s being described as the ‘second-best player in the world’ in his position.

“Yes, we’ll try to find the right moment for each player. But you know, and I’ve publicly stated, that for me, Martín is the second-best player in the world,” Spain boss Luis de la Fuente was quoted as saying in his latest pre-match presser (via Guillem Balague on X).

“We are incredibly lucky to have these two—who I consider the best players in the world. But we also have other fantastic players who’ve been here and are with us now—another fantastic player.

“Pepelu hasn’t come yet, but he’s been called up with us. I’ve mentioned others as well, though I might miss naming someone, and then they’ll say I didn’t mention them. But we will continue with the team because it needs stability, continuity, and strength, and we feel strong in every way.”

Could Martin Zubimendi Liverpool transfer still happen?

Never say never in football, though we have to admit the possibility of a January transfer is looking pretty slim.

Zubimendi himself has already made clear, amid links to Manchester City, that he wants to stay at Real Sociedad.

That said, as we experienced ourselves in the summer transfer window, minds can very quickly change.

Liverpool, for their part, would likely only need a mere hint that the 25-year-old’s head could be turned back in the direction of Merseyside in order to mount a second attempt to sign him in the January transfer window.