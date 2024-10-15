‘Liverpool were concerned’ – Egypt boss speaks out amid Mo Salah decision

The head coach of the Egypt national team Hossam Hassan has explained the reasons behind Mo Salah’s early withdrawal from the national squad.

The Liverpool winger started and scored for the Pharaohs as they defeated Mauritania on Friday in Cairo but was then granted permission to return to Merseyside and miss his nation’s second clash against the same opponent this evening.

With Mauritania playing their home games on an artificial surface Hossan, via journalist @ismaeelmahmoudd on X, explained there were concerns amongst the Liverpool medical staff that the Egyptian King could sustain an injury.

Hossam Hassan, the head coach of Egypt:"I respected Salah's wish because the medical staff at Liverpool were concerned about the possibility of his back and knee injuries recurring due to the artificial turf on the pitch." https://t.co/IhH9eLS6Ui — Ismael Mahmoud – إسماعيل محمود (@ismaeelmahmoudd) October 15, 2024

Egypt came away with a 1-0 victory from the AFCON qualifier clash in Mauritania this evening and therefore did not pay the price for letting their talisman return to England.

Liverpool’s medical staff were rightly concerned about the prospect of the forward sustaining an injury – especially with Hassan labelling his side’s opponents as ‘violent’ in a recent interview (Daily Mail).

Arne Slot’s men have started the campaign superbly and currently find themselves top of the Premier League table as well as winning both games in the Champions League so far.

Salah has registered 11 goal contributions in 10 games so far this term which highlights his importance to the side even at the age of 32.

Keeping the former AS Roma man fit for the remainder of the campaign is imperative if we’re to have any hopes of picking up some silverware this term so we’re delighted he’s already back on Merseyside ready for Sunday’s huge clash with Chelsea at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk also returned to England early from international duty after being sent off during the Netherlands’ clash with Hungary.