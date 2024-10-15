Liverpool get clear answer on £40m January transfer hopes for player Man City sold for peanuts

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool were understood to be very keen on bolstering their forward line in the prior summer transfer window.

A late scramble to meet the PSR accounting deadline almost gifted Arne Slot’s side the opportunity to land Anthony Gordon. As events transpired, however, the Reds instead signed Federico Chiesa whilst the Newcastle man reportedly put pen to paper on a new lucrative contract at St. James’ Park.

Now, reports are circulating around Liverpool wanting to sign another winger ahead of the January window.

Liverpool can’t sign Jamie Gittens in January

Pete O’Rourke at Football Insider now reports that Jamie Gittens is unlikely to be allowed to sign for Liverpool in the upcoming winter window.

If we want to see the former Manchester City attacker (departed in 2020) trade the yellow and black of Borussia Dortmund for the famous red and white shirt, we’ll have to wait for our opportunity in the summer.

At that point, BVB are hoping to rake in a fee in excess of £40m, should their hands be forced.

It’s a reasonable asking price, it has to be said, given the 20-year-old is enjoying a terrific campaign – having amassed six goal contributions in nine games so far – in the Bundesliga.

You can see why scouts’ tongues may be wagging when diving into the metrics given Gittens looks a remarkably competent ball carrier. FBref rank the footballer in the 86th and 96th percentiles for progressive carries and successful take-ons respectively.

How sustainable his current impact in front of goal is will be a valid question posed, of course, given that he’s currently outperforming his xG and xAG metrics.

Do Liverpool need Jamie Gittens transfer?

It’s a fair point given that neither Cody Gakpo nor Luis Diaz look like they’re leaving Liverpool any time soon – nor would we want them to!

Jamie Gittens, of course, will remain a rough gem that could be sharpened into a potent force under the right manager.

Let’s not forget that this would be seen as a potentially great blow for rivals Manchester City who reportedly allowed the English-born star to leave for a €90,000 training compensation fee (BILD).

We’re just not sure that it will be Arne Slot who does the honing in light of the current makeup of our forward line. Not until someone first makes way at least!