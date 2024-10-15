Liverpool give their blessing for ‘perfect’ player to leave Anfield in 2025 – report

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly given their blessing for one player to leave the club next year if he wishes to do so.

Caoimhin Kelleher has made no secret of his desire to establish himself as a first-choice goalkeeper, having constantly had to play second fiddle to Alisson Becker at Anfield over the past few years and left relying on the Brazilian to succumb to injury in order to get his chance in the team.

The Reds rejected a derisory offer from Nottingham Forest for the 25-year-old in August, but the LFC hierarchy now appear to have changed their stance on the Republic of Ireland international.

Liverpool willing to let Kelleher leave next year

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will allow Kelleher to move on from Anfield in 2025 in what appears to be a reversal of their standpoint during the summer.

The arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili on Merseyside next year is sure to have been a major factor in the hierarchy now granting the Reds’ current number two goalkeeper the freedom to depart.

Exit seems inevitable, but Liverpool were right to hold firm

With the Georgia international arriving next summer to provide added competition for Alisson, there seems an inevitability about Kelleher saying his goodbyes at Liverpool in a few months’ time.

To give the 25-year-old his due, he’s shown remarkable patience to stick with the Reds despite receiving sporadic game-time, and he’s proven with his performances in two Carabao Cup finals that he’s more than good enough to play regularly at a high level.

Our guess is that LFC bosses pleaded with him to give us one more year until the Mamardashvili deal was secured, and with Alisson now sidelined until late November with a hamstring injury, we can be grateful that the Irishman has stuck around for this season.

In his 10 Premier League games last term when he deputised for the stricken Brazilian, Kelleher achieved a respectable save percentage of 71.1% and returned a positive differential of 1.3 on his post-shot xG versus goals conceded (FBref).

Despite a rare calamitous error for Ireland at the weekend, those figures show that the Cork native – who David Seaman dubbed a ‘perfect number two‘ – is a dependable presence on goal for Liverpool, who were right not to relinquish him during the summer.

That said, we can’t begrudge him an exit next year if he wishes to leave, especially with him turning 26 in a few weeks’ time and understandably conscious of not letting his career disappear before him.