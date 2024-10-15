‘That’s the idea…’ – ‘Undroppable’ Liverpool maestro striving to hit personal target this season

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz scored 13 goals for Liverpool last term and aims to better that tally in the 2024/25 season.

The winger is off to an excellent start in the current campaign, scoring five goals in nine appearances so far, with all of them coming in the Premier League.

One of the club’s standout performers so far as they sit top of the table domestically,, the Colombian is determined to finish the season with an improved output from 2023/24.

When asked if he’s striving to better his tally from last term, Diaz told liverpoolfc.com : “Let’s hope so! That’s the idea. I always think about helping the team, which is the most important thing. I think it’s a good number.

“I always try to get better each year, to improve what I did the previous one, and the goals and assists come on their own.”

Aside from his five goals, Diaz has one assist this season, which also came in the Premier League.

Diaz scoring 20+ goals this season would be brilliant for the Reds

It’s a small sample space given that we’re just 10 games into the season, but the attacker’s expected goal numbers are already way up from last term.

As per Understat, the ex-Porto player scored 4.86 goals fewer than he ideally should have in the 2023/24 Premier League. In the current campaign so far, he has exceeded his ideal tally by 1.54 goals. His ratio of shots per game hasn’t changed much. In fact, as per WhoScored, he’s averaging fewer in the top flight this term (2.1) than last time around (2.5).

What those figures tell us is that Diaz’s finishing has become more clinical under Arne Slot. While his shots-per-game ratio hasn’t increased, his expected goal tally has improved substantially, which points to the newfound confidence with which he seems to be playing. It’s not a coincidence that Gabby Agbonlahor called the 27-year-old ‘undroppable’ after his recent performances.

This is now his third full season with Liverpool and he’s yet to hit 10 league goals in a single campaign for the Reds. He hasn’t crossed the 10-goal mark in a league season since 2021/22 with FC Porto, for whom he scored 14 top-flight goals before his mid-term move to Anfield.

We can’t realistically expect the winger to start scoring at Mo Salah’s rate, but a target of 20 goals for 2024/25 seems realistic, especially given how he’s begun the campaign.

If Diaz can achieve that number, we’ve no doubt that Slot and LFC fans would be over the moon with the Colombian.