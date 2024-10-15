‘Not exaggerating’ – Journalist claims Liverpool-linked speedster could be even ‘better’ than Salah

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

When a player is projected to be even better than what Mo Salah has been for Liverpool, the likelihood is that they’re something special.

That may explain why the Reds are reportedly showing an interest in Omar Marmoush (Sky Sports Germany), who’s been earning rave reviews for his performances with Eintracht Frankfurt, where he’s currently believed to be stalling on the offer of a new contract.

The 25-year-old is an international teammate of our number 11, and according to one Egyptian journalist, he’s at a superior level to what our current right winger had been at the same age.

Egyptian journalist lauds Marmoush

Speaking to Bild, Tarek Metwally said of Marmoush: “Everyone here is predicting a very great future for him. In my opinion, Marmoush is in a better position than Salah was at his age.

“If he continues like this, he will be better at some point. Salah was initially characterised by his speed, then developed further. Marmoush, on the other hand, is also very fast, but already has other skills. Some people in Egypt would like to see him in the Premier League, especially at one of the top clubs.

“I am not exaggerating when I say that Frankfurt’s last game against Bayern was watched by Egyptian fans in a similar way to Salah’s games with Liverpool, for example against Manchester United, Manchester City or Real Madrid.

“The Egyptian cafes were almost shaken by Marmoush’s two goals against Neuer, who is considered by a large part of Egyptians to be one of the best goalkeepers in the history of football. Most Egyptians would like to see Marmoush and Salah as teammates on the same team.”

Could Marmoush be even better than Salah?

Marmoush is the same age now that Salah was when he joined Liverpool in 2017, when two strong seasons with Roma made up for an abortive spell at Chelsea a few years previously.

The start that the Eintracht Frankfurt forward has made to the current campaign explains why Metwally has spoken so excitedly about him, with eight goals in six Bundesliga matches already leaving him just four short of matching his best number for a single season in the German top flight (Transfermarkt).

It remains to see whether that’s merely a purple patch or the start of the 25-year-old’s ascent into the upper realm of strikers in Europe, but his underlying performance figures indicate that there’s much more to his game than just putting the ball in the net.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 3% of forwards in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for assists per game, as well as the top 5% for progressive carries and top 10% for successful take-ons and shot-creating actions per 90 minutes.

Marmoush and Salah already have an understanding of each other’s game from their 26 appearances together for Egypt, and considering how prolific both have been at a high level of European football, they could be lethal in tandem for Liverpool if they were to be teammates at Anfield.

We don’t know if that’ll ever happen, but the mere thought of it is certainly exciting!