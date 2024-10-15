‘Green light…’ – James Pearce has just shared a welcome update on injured Liverpool gem

Image via The Redmen TV

James Pearce has enabled Liverpool fans to wake up to some welcome news on the injury front on Tuesday morning.

In a review of off-field matters surrounding the Reds during the international break for The Athletic, the journalist provided an update on Jayden Danns, who’s been sidelined with a back fracture since the summer.

James Pearce provides injury update on Jayden Danns

Pearce wrote: “There’s positive news on young striker Jayden Danns, who has been sidelined since pre-season with a stress fracture in his back.

“The 18-year-old academy graduate has been given the green light to step up his recovery with the club’s under-21s squad. His training load is being gradually increased before he returns to action with Barry Lewtas’ side.”

Danns will want to make up for lost time

Danns was most unfortunate with the timing of his back injury, which ruled him out of pre-season and deprived him of his likeliest opportunity to make a good early impression on Arne Slot at a time when most of Liverpool’s senior forwards were on post-tournament holidays.

It also scuppered plans for a loan move for the campaign, with Plymouth Argyle having reportedly been interested in the teenager (The Athletic), but the striker finally appears to be on the comeback trail.

First-team involvement at Anfield seems unlikely for him in the near future, barring a repeat of the unwelcome glut of injuries which afforded him his chance eight months ago, although the under-21 scene will offer him the scope to regain match sharpness after his injury layoff.

If Danns can regain the performance levels which earned rarefied praise from Roy Keane on the night that he scored twice in the FA Cup against Southampton last season, he may well earn himself a loan departure to a Championship side in January and gain some ideal senior exposure.

The 18-year-old shows signs of real promise during his five first-team games for Liverpool last term, and here’s hoping he can soon make up for the three months that he’s lost from his back fracture.