‘Makes total sense’ – Journalist welcomes Liverpool man’s decision which’ll come as ‘relief’ to Slot

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has withdrawn from the Egypt national team camp and returned to Liverpool early, and Paul Gorst believes that this is excellent news for Arne Slot and Reds fans.

The Pharaohs are set to face Mauritania today but their captain won’t be in the squad as he has opted to end his international involvement early and prepare for a tough set of upcoming club fixtures.

The 32-year-old, who already scored for his country in their home game against the same opponents four days ago, chose to not participate in the return match due to the artificial pitch at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya in Nouakchott.

Paul Gorst wrote about this decision in the Liverpool Echo, stating: “It is no doubt a sigh of relief for Slot and Liverpool as a whole that Salah has chosen to return to Merseyside ahead of featuring on a dangerous pitch against an opposition who, by the Pharaohs’ own admission, would approach the game in a particularly robust manner.

“At the age of 32 and inside the final few months of his Anfield contract, putting club before country makes total sense just now, particularly given the way the Reds have started the Slot era and the importance of some of the upcoming games.

“Given the injury issues sustained earlier this year on Africa Cup of Nations duty and the subsequent fitness struggles and downturn in form that followed, Salah is once more sensibly playing the long game.”

Salah is on fire for Liverpool under Slot, scoring six goals and assisting five more already this season.

Liverpool need Salah during tough run of games

Egyptian head coach Hossam Hassan already declared that he had no issue letting Salah leave for Liverpool earlier than expected, as he understood the dangers of paying on an artificial field against a rough opponent.

To nobody’s surprise, our number 11 has been one of the Premier League’s best players this season, continuing to break records for his club. The Reds face Chelsea at Anfield next Sunday before travelling for a Champions League game against RB Leipzig and then heading to the Emirates Stadium to take on a strong Arsenal side.

While Slot’s men are top of the Premier League table right now, these three games will commence the toughest run of fixtures they’ll have had under the Dutchman.

The Blues are fourth in England’s top division while the Gunners sit just one point behind Liverpool, hoping to finally end their 21-year league title drought.

Salah has been the Reds’ best player since his arrival at Anfield in 2017, and the winger’s creativity and goal-scoring prowess will be vital as we hope to keep our winning momentum going. Fans will no doubt be happy that the Egyptian King has chosen club over country this time around!