‘He was everywhere’ – Journalist lauds Liverpool colossus who won 7 duels in his nation’s victory

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player will be returning to Merseyside off the back of a standout performance for his country on Monday night.

Dominik Szoboszlai led by example as Hungary captain by scoring both of their goals in their 2-0 win away to Bosnia-Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League, taking his tally to 14 in 49 caps for the Magyars.

It duly comes as no surprise that the 23-year-old has been lapping up plenty of praise after his match-winning contributions in Zenica.

Szoboszlai’s performance in numbers

Taking to X on Monday night, Bence Bocsak was keen to laud Szoboszlai not just for his decisive brace, but also for a series of impressive underlying statistics which summed up his all-action performance.

The Hungarian journalist posted: “Not just the two goals for Dominik Szoboszlai for Hungary today. He also made the most recoveries in midfield (7). Won the second most duels (7) for Hungary. Completed the most dribbles (4) for Hungary. He was everywhere on the pitch tonight.”

🇭🇺 Not just the two goals for Dominik Szoboszlai for Hungary today. He also made the most recoveries in midfield (7). Won the second most duels (7) for Hungary. Completed the most dribbles (4) for Hungary. He was everywhere on the pitch tonight. pic.twitter.com/rbq8ScHmAb — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) October 14, 2024

Let’s hope Szoboszlai can do the same for Liverpool

Szoboszlai will rightly hog the headlines for his two goals against Bosnia, but Bocsak is correct to also point to the numbers behind the Liverpool midfielder’s decisive display.

In addition to the statistics that the journalist highlighted, the 23-year-old also completed 29 of his 35 passes (83%), played two key passes and made two clearances and one block, interception and tackle each (Sofascore).

The Hungarian has come in for criticism for his recent outings at club level, but his decisive brace for his country last night should enable him to go back to Merseyside on a real high.

Furthermore, Szoboszlai will have had nearly a full week to recover and get ready for the Chelsea game on Sunday, the first of a gruelling seven-match sequence for Liverpool in the space of just 21 days.

Now would be the perfect time for the midfielder to extrapolate his performance in Zenica across an extended period for the Reds!