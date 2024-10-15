Transfer insider shares what ‘Liverpool sources have confirmed’ about Trent amid uncertain future

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of three crucial Liverpool players who, as it stands, will be out of contract at the end of this season.

Along with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, there’s been much discourse as to whether or not the 26-year-old will still be at Anfield by the start of the 2025/26 campaign, amid ongoing rumours of interest from Real Madrid.

The latest update on the right-back’s situation comes from Graeme Bailey, with the transfer insider sharing his information in a piece for TBR Football.

Liverpool confident of keeping Trent

The journalist wrote: “Liverpool are determined to tie down Trent Alexander-Arnold and talks have been continuing with his camp in recent weeks…Liverpool sources have confirmed to us that they are highly confident that the 26-year-old will put pen to paper before Christmas on his new deal.”

Bailey added that Anfield chiefs have offered him the ‘largest contract’ ever made to a homegrown Reds player, one which’d ‘make him the highest-paid English player in the Premier League’ and level with Mo Salah as LFC’s biggest earner.

It’s also claimed that Trent had informed the club that he ‘wanted to wait until the opening months of the season’ before making any decisions on his future, but having been won over by Arne Slot, the 26-year-old could now be amenable to staying put on Merseyside.

Will it be enough to convince Trent to stay at Liverpool?

There have been so many updates and claims about Trent’s future at this stage that it can be difficult to know exactly what to believe, but these latest reports on the Liverpool vice-captain are encouraging coming from a trusted source in Bailey.

We can understand if the England international had reservations during the summer about staying at Anfield long-term given the managerial changeover, but Slot clearly hasn’t taken long to make an impression on him after winning nine of his first 10 games in charge.

The prospect of earning £350,000 per week to bring him on a par with Salah must also be a serious incentive to keep the 26-year-old at his boyhood club, with that figure almost twice his current wage (Capology).

Liverpool’s reported willingness to persuade Trent to sign a new contract on such elevated terms illustrates just how highly he’s regarded by FSG and how much they want him to be the squad’s figurehead in the long-term, especially with other stalwarts such as Van Dijk and Salah now into their 30s.

It would appear that LFC are prepared to push the boat out to keep him at Anfield. Let’s hope it’s enough to finally convince him to put pen to paper and preserve his current status as a one-club player.