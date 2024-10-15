Contract signed: Liverpool confirm new deal for Reds player in official announcement

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool FC have today confirmed a new contract for one player at Anfield.

The crucial trio of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all into the final nine months of their respective new deals, but this afternoon it’s one of the Reds’ brightest young talents who’s put pen to paper.

Nyoni signs new contract

At 4pm, Liverpool announced via their official website that Trey Nyoni has signed his first professional contract at Anfield just 13 months on from his arrival from Leicester City’s academy.

Having impressed for the Reds’ under-18s, notably scoring a late winner in the derby against Everton, he was soon promoted into the under-21 setup.

He was even given a senior LFC debut in February of this year, becoming the club’s youngest-ever player in the FA Cup when he featured in the 3-0 win over Southampton at Anfield, and was in the matchday squad for the recent Champions League victory against Bologna.

Well-deserved reward for Nyoni

There are still plenty of other contract situations that Liverpool fans want sorted out quickly, but it’s tremendous to see the club rewarding Nyoni’s remarkable progress with a new deal that he richly deserves.

Although the aforementioned game against Southampton remains the 17-year-old’s only competitive first-team outing for the Reds, he was one of the stars of the pre-season tour to the USA and scored a cracking goal in the friendly win over Sevilla in August, Arne Slot’s first Anfield game as LFC head coach.

As per The Guardian, Leicester chiefs were believed to be furious when the midfielder left for Merseyside last year, wit the prodigious talent boasting an enviable mix of ‘beautiful balance, two good feet and the ability to beat his marker on either side’.

Nyoni will probably be reliant on domestic cup games for further first-team inclusion this season, but Liverpool’s decision to award him a professional contract is a sure sign that the club have enormous faith in him.

Everyone at Empire of the Kop would like to congratulate the teenager on this massive career landmark, and we can’t wait to see his star continuing to ascend with the Reds over the coming months and years!