“I’ve heard…” – Ex-Man United scout hints at what Van Dijk ‘wants’ amid Liverpool contract saga

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk reportedly wants to extend his time with Liverpool and is ready to agree on a contract extension.

The club captain has only eight months left on his current deal but is willing to agree on new terms at Anfield, according to a report by Football Insider.

Mick Brown, former chief scout for Manchester United who still has contacts within football, detailed: “I’ve heard he wants to stay and he’s happy there under Slot. The agents put out all these stories to see what sort of interest there is or what he hears.

“Managers often go berserk when they read about it, asking where it all came from, and most of the time it has nothing to do with the player. But at the end of the day, it’s up to the player to say he doesn’t want the move.

“He’ll tell his agent to get him another contract at Liverpool, but the agent always wants to see what their options are before they commit to anything. Eventually though, they’ll sit down and speak to the club and I expect they’ll reach an agreement.

“I’ve been told that’s what’s happening with Van Dijk. I’d be surprised if he left.”

The towering centre-back has started every Premier League and Champions League game for Liverpool this season as his side are undefeated in Europe and sit top of the table domestically.

Van Dijk’s extension would be Liverpool’s best piece of business under Slot

Although the defender will be 34 by the time next season starts, he has been his usual world-class self this term and there’s nothing to suggest that he’s slowing down any time soon. He’s valued at €30m (£25m) by Transfermarkt, which is amazing considering his age and contract situation.

The ex-Celtic defender is averaging a whopping 5.4 clearances, 2.4 interceptions and 0.6 tackles per game in 2024/25 (WhoScored), along with winning the most aerial duels out of all players in the Premier League.

The former UEFA Men’s Player of the Year is integral to the Reds’ defence, who have the best underlying numbers out of all 20 teams in the top flight and have conceded the fewest goals (two).

In our view, it’d be foolish for Richard Hughes and FSG to not extend Van Dijk’s deal. Aside from his world-class quality, his leadership and the role he plays in helping younger defenders develop can’t be overstated.

If Liverpool want to challenge for the top prizes this season and beyond, extending the former Southampton’s man stay is the best piece of business they can do right now.