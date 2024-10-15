(Video) Caoimhin Kelleher’s double save for Ireland will wow Liverpool supporters

Caoimhin Kelleher is set for an extended spell in the Liverpool side across the next few weeks following the hamstring injury sustained by Alisson Becker earlier this month.

The Brazilian limped off during the final stages of our 1-0 defeat of Crystal Palace on October 5 meaning our second choice between the sticks now has a great opportunity to prove his worth.

Despite gifting Greece a goal during Ireland’s 2-0 Nations League defeat to the Greeks on Sunday, the 25-year-old made a number of brilliant saves during the clash to keep his side in the game.

One of the more eye-catching contributions that our No.62 made during the tie in Piraeus was an impressive double stop to firstly deny Anastasios Bakasetas and then his teammate Vangelis Pavlidis from close range.

With Alisson recognised as one of the best ‘keepers in the world regular game time at Anfield has proved difficult for Kelleher down the years.

He has impressed whenever called upon, however. Let’s hope he can put in a few more solid displays in the coming weeks with some huge games against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen on the horizon.