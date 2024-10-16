(Video) Diaz carries Liverpool form onto international stage with classic finish

Pictures courtesy of CONMEBOL

It’s been a rather successful international break for the Liverpool squad and that was further demonstrated when Luis Diaz thumped home a brilliant goal.

Colombia faced Chile in a World Cup qualifier and as the second half began with the scoreline at 1-0, it took less than 10 minutes for our No.7 to double his side’s lead.

After some impressive pressing from James Rodriguez, the former Everton man found our winger on the edge of the box and he fired the ball home.

Luis Diaz has been in fine form this season

This very much continues the fine form we’ve seen from the Colombian in a red shirt, with Ryan Gravenberch admitting that he was unfortunate to not clinch his player of the month award for our club.

The 27-year-old has even commented on how his form has drastically improved and how he is hoping to smash the numbers he recorded during his last campaign.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Plenty of Reds have impressed during the international break

Arne Slot must be delighted with the form of many of his players, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Domink Szoboszlai also finding the back of the net for their nations this week.

As well as this, he’s been blessed with an early return for Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones – all of whom will be returning to domestic action with less minutes in their legs than we all may have expected.

Let’s hope that a combination of strong performances and reduced action will mean that we can continue our table-topping form when the Premier League returns.

You can view Diaz’s goal (from 4:12) via CONMEBOL on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence