(Video) Luis Diaz pulls off outrageous no-look pass that fans won’t believe

Luis Diaz found the back of the net during his most recent match for Colombia but it wasn’t the only moment that will interest our supporters.

During the game with Chile, our No.7 first plucked the ball out of the sky with a delicious first touch before his next touch took him past an on-rushing Felipe Loyola.

The 27-year-old then dispatched an outrageous no-look pass that simply has to be seen to be believed, as he provided his teammate with a golden chance to score.

Luis Diaz has been in brilliant form for club and country

The former Porto man has set himself a target of beating last season’s tally of 13 goals and four assists in 51 appearances for the Reds and there’s no reason why that can’t be well beaten.

After the links to Anthony Gordon this summer, there were some calls for changes to be made on the left wing but Mark Lawrenson has been among the many who have praised the performances of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Jhon Duran said after the World Cup qualifier that his attacking teammate is an ‘animal’ and we can testify from his performances in a red shirt this campaign that this is something that has been on show for club and country.

Arne Slot will be rubbing his hands after watching the performances of his two left wingers and we have some really healthy competition in this position.

As the games start heating up and the schedule becomes more full, the battle for places should remain very interesting.

