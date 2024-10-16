Jurgen Klopp turned down Dortmund job before accepting Red Bull role – reports

(Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has prepared his return to football after leaving Liverpool this summer and many Borussia Dortmund fans are already unhappy with him for the role he is taking up.

As reported on SPORT BILD: ‘Hans-Joachim Watzke (65), CEO, made an offer to his master trainer and friend around two and a half years ago.

‘As soon as Klopp, who was still in Liverpool at the time, was ready, he could get any job he wanted in Dortmund . Watzke would even tailor one for him or suggest him as his successor in management.’

Borussia Dortmund fans won’t be happy with Klopp

It’s good to hear as a Liverpool fan that even the lure of a return to Germany and with a club where he spent seven successful seasons, wasn’t enough to tear him away from Anfield.

However, given the decision to become the ‘Global Head of Soccer’ for Red Bull means that the 57-year-old will now be in direct competition with the two teams he used to coach in his native country – this news may not be well received.

Rejecting a move to the Signal Iduna Park whilst boss of the Reds is understandable and it’s likely even Hans-Joachim Watzke never expected the invitation to be accepted.

Yet seeing that the offer of ‘any job he wanted’ is different and with that remaining on the table, surely being the Dortmund equivalent of ‘Global Head of Soccer’ would have been available too.

We won’t know the ins and outs and as supporters on Merseyside, his legend status will remain totally untarnished but you can understand frustration from a place that his stock was as high as it is here.

We’re lucky that this moral dilemma hasn’t been presented to us but it shows the ramifications of every action and how tough it is to keep so many different people happy.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence