‘Crikey…’ – Mark Lawrenson claims Liverpool will ‘keep an eye on’ £80m gem with ‘great ability’

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly wanted Antony Gordon during the summer, and despite the move not materialising, Mark Lawrenson believes the Reds are still keeping tabs on the player.

The ex-Evertonian was wanted by their Merseyside rivals during Arne Slot’s first transfer window in charge at Anfield, as was confirmed by the reliable Fabrizio Romano as well as other reporters.

However, a move for the dynamic attacker fell through because the asking price of £80m+ was a little too high and Newcastle United reportedly decided not to part ways with one of their best players.

Nonetheless, Lawrenson believes that a move for Gordon is still a possibility, telling SportsCasting.com (via Liverpool Echo): “Gordon is without doubt a player Liverpool will keep an eye on. He’s got great ability, and has learned how to play football properly. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that whatsoever. He knows what’s expected of him and he’s lightning quick.

“He has done Arne Slot a bit of a favour this season because Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have got their heads down and thought ‘crikey, if he turns up on the doorstep we might not be playing on a regular basis’.”

Gordon could still be a good prospective addition, so long as the price is right

There are a few factors which make Gordon a valuable asset. For one, he is quite versatile and can play in four different attacking positions. He has played as an attacking midfielder, left and right winger and a centre-forward during his career so far.

His best position is on the left, where he h’s made 101 club appearances in all, scoring 19 goals and setting up 20 more from that flank (Transfermarkt)

Secondly, he’s still young at 23 but has considerable experience in the Premier League (123 matches), and his homegrown status would be a strong incentive for any English club to sign him.

Last but not least, he’s a Liverpool lad and a boyhood Reds supporter. Although he came through the ranks at Everton and made it into their first team, he was reportedly very keen on joining the Reds last summer and even told his close friends about the possibility of a move.

Lawrenson also raises a great point about the attacker’s speed – Gordon was one of the seven fastest players last season in the English top flight, clocking a maximum sprint of 36.68km/h.

However, in order for a move to Liverpool to materialise next summer or beyond, the price has to be right. We can’t see Richard Hughes and co agreeing to spend £80m+ on a left winger, given the form of Diaz and Gakpo.

At that price, the Reds would be better suited to sign a potential starter rather than someone who couldn’t be guaranteed a starting berth. Moreover, if Mo Salah is to leave, the funds would be needed to sign someone who plays on the right.

Nonetheless, Gordon is still an interesting prospect and, as Lawrenson said, he’s one worth keeping an eye on. His performances this season will surely help LFC to decide whether or not to approach Newcastle for a move in 2025.