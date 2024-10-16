(Video) Luis Diaz’s highlights for Colombia should have Liverpool fans very excited

Pictures courtesy of CONMEBOL

Luis Diaz has had a fine start to the season and carried his club form onto the international stage with his most recent performance against Chile has drawn many headlines.

Not just for the fact that our No.7 managed to get himself on the scoresheet but his all-round performance was certainly impressive during the 4-0 victory.

Pulling off an outrageous no-look pass is always enough to attract attention and all these little moments mean that a full compilation of our forwards performance is certainly worth a watch.

Luis Diaz enjoyed his international break with Colombia

You can always tell a player is in good form when his teammates are singing their praises and with Jhon Duran claiming our No.7 is an ‘animal’ and Ryan Gravenberch stating that he was lucky to beat our winger to the Player of the Month award – this is telling.

It seems that Arne Slot has got the best out of the 27-year-old since arriving at Anfield and long may this form continue, particularly as we return to domestic action against Chelsea in the Premier League.

If the Reds want to hold our position as table-toppers then we will need big performances from our best players and perhaps the greatest part about all this is that Cody Gakpo has also been on song.

To have two hugely impressive players in the same position is a massive plus to the whole club and should stand us in good stead for the rest of the campaign.

You can view Diaz's highlights via 1947prod. on YouTube:

