‘You wonder…’ – David Lynch offers fresh perspective on possibility of January move for Zubimendi

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi was unsuccessful in the summer, but the Reds seemingly haven’t ruled out trying to sign the midfielder in January.

The Premier League leaders are performing wonderfully despite the lack of a starter-level midfield signing ahead of Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

However, the Zubimendi saga is far from over, as the Merseysiders could very well try their luck again in the January transfer window, with the player still regarded highly in L4.

David Lynch wrote in his latest Substack column: “It is interesting to note that a certain Martin Zubimendi has yet to sign the new contract that was viewed as a formality once he elected to remain at Real Sociedad in August.

“Since then, the Basque club have won just two of 11 games, leaving them 15th in La Liga and staring down the barrel of an early Europa League exit. And as much as life in the midfielder’s hometown has its appeal, you wonder whether both he and Sociedad are now beginning to think that a move would make sense sooner rather than later.”

He added: “For their part, Liverpool sources are refusing to rule out going back in for the Spain international, and no sense is given that bridges between player and club have been completely burned.

“But, if there is any fear of another snub that would ruin the Reds’ January plans, then it is clear that the recruitment team’s task is to find an alternative option. “

The Euro 2024 winner has played in all nine of Real Sociedad’s La Liga games this term (starting eight), scoring one goal for the Basque side.

Sociedad’s poor form could prompt Zubimendi transfer

The 25-year-old has a release clause of just over €60m (£51m), which can reportedly be triggered in January should he not put pen to paper for a new deal with his boyhood club.

It’s worth noting that Lynch also talks about the Reds’ lack of midfield depth given the injury issues we’ve faced already this season, with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott both missing some games.

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai look set to be the primary midfield starters under Slot this season, but the absence of any of them would leave the new boss ‘relying on players he has made clear do not fit his vision’.

At the moment, Zubimendi’s contract runs until 2027. While his love for his current club is admirable, surely a player of his calibre wouldn’t want to be fighting for a mid-table spot (or worse) during the prime of his career.

Sociedad’s poor form, combined with Liverpool’s electric start under the Dutchman, could yet prompt the Spain international to make the leap in 2025.

Lynch indicated that there was no bad blood between the two clubs over the failed transfer, and that will surely motivate Richard Hughes and company to attempt to sign the talented player again in January.

While we love watching Gravenberch’s meteoric rise and are more than happy with MacAllister and Szboszlai’s performances, a top team like Liverpool should definitely try to recruit another world-class midfielder as we attempt to challenge for major silverware this season and beyond.