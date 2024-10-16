(Video) Nunez pulls off moment of magic in the box for Uruguay after ban lifted

Pictures courtesy of CONMEBOL

Darwin Nunez wasn’t able to travel during the last international break but now he has been back in the action, he’s continued to impress for his nation.

Facing up against Ecuador, our No.9 showed off his skill in the box as his wriggled past an oncoming Felix Torres with some quick feet in the box.

This opened up the chance for our No.9 but he was unable to find the back of Hernan Galindez’s net, something his teammates were also incapable of during a 0-0 draw.

Darwin Nunez was unable to score against Ecuador

The 25-year-old wouldn’t have expected to have been able to feature in this week’s fixtures but due to an appeal for the ban that was handed his way following the altercations during the Copa America, he’s been back on the pitch.

It was an impressive first performance against Peru that showed that our man is clearly in some form and he will be hoping it’s enough to impress Arne Slot enough and lead to some more minutes.

However, we are all aware of the fatigue that often comes with playing in South America and the former Benfica man wasn’t be alone in completing this feat.

Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez all played in South America this week

Luis Diaz played and scored for Colombia during their 4-0 victory over Chile and Alexis Mac Allister player over an hour for Argentina during their 6-0 victory over Bolivia.

Our head coach will likely have not enjoyed watching his No.10 be handed so many minutes after he was training alone earlier in the week and then was asked to play a big part in a comfortable win.

It’s likely the Dutchman will be left making late decisions on the fitness of all his players who have been traveling the world.

You can watch the Nunez chance via @CONMEBOL on X:

