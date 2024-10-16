(Images) Andy Robertson captured making comment to Bernardo Silva; fans will want to see it

Pictures courtesy of Ziggo Sport

Andy Robertson once again captained his Scotland side as they came up against Portugal and that led to one moment that will certainly interest several supporters, before the game.

As the two teams lined up in the tunnel, our left back was met with Bernardo Silva and cameras present captured the moment between the two.

It’s impossible to know what was said between the pair but it certainly tickled them both as they were left in fits of laughter.

Robertson’s Scotland faced Portugal in the Nations League

The left back was his normal creative self on the left wing for his nation and Scott McTominay really should have converted one particularly wicked delivery from his flank.

Despite drawing 0-0 and remaining bottom of their Nations League group, our defender was widely praised for his performance for the Tartan Army.

Arne Slot will now be hoping that this form can meet the higher quality of his squad on Merseyside and that we can have an immediate return to table-topping performances against Chelsea.

What this pre-match moment further demonstrates is the personality of the former Hull City man and that will certainly play a part on ensuring the high standards are met within our dressing room.

As a key member of the leadership group, our No.26 is there to both raise morale and continue what the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Jordan Henderson and James Milner left at Anfield.

You can view the images of Robertson and Silva courtesy of Ziggo Sport (via @TheEuropeanLad on X):

📸 – Bernardo Silva walked to Robertson in the tunnel and said something to him which made them both burst out in laughter, I wonder what it was. pic.twitter.com/w2XHjPTawE — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 15, 2024

