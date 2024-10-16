(Video) Andy Robertson delivers wicked cross for Scotland; it’s what he does

Pictures courtesy of @ScotlandNT

It was this time last year that Andy Robertson picked up his shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for over 100 days and it’s likely he may have had concerns of a repeat lingering during this break.

Instead though, the captain of Scotland this time played every available minute for his nation in their two matches against Croatia and Portugal.

During the match against Diogo Jota’s side, our left back delivered a cross from the left wing that we have seen him provide for Liverpool countless times over the past seven years.

Unfortunately for the 30-year-old though, he didn’t have one of his potent Anfield teammates on the end of the delivery and instead Scott McTominay headed his effort comfortably into Diogo Costa’s hands.

It was a mixed week for Robertson and Scotland

Defeat against Croatia meant that Steve Clarke’s side sat bottom of their Nations League group and so the game against Portugal needed to end in a positive result.

Seeing the match end 0-0 would have left supporters with mixed feelings as they can’t be upset with a draw but really needed a win to bolster their chances of avoiding relegation.

Our No.26 can at least be happy with his performance as many of the journalists present reported that his display for his nation was very impressive.

Let’s hope this form and the fact that there aren’t any fitness issues can reflect on a positive return to Merseyside for the return of domestic action this weekend against Chelsea.

Add onto that, that should another cross of similar quality be whipped onto the head of Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez or Luis Diaz this weekend – it should result in a goal!

You can watch Robertson’s cross via @ScotlandNT on X:

Close! It's an early chance for Scott McTominay in the Portugal box at Hampden Park. 📺 Watch live here: https://t.co/uV8bYnxi5A#SCOPOR pic.twitter.com/s2oAktVfNy — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 15, 2024

