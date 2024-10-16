‘Body on the line’ – National media rave about Liverpool maestro who was ‘excellent all night’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player earned no shortage of plaudits from his country’s media after his latest international performance.

There were three Reds involved in the goalless draw between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park on Tuesday night, with Andy Robertson and Ben Doak starting for the hosts and Diogo Jota getting the nod for the visitors on the left.

Steve Clarke’s side dug deep to secure their first point of a previously frustrating UEFA Nations League campaign, and their captain was lauded for his display in Glasgow.

Robertson praised for Scotland performance

Andy Robertson came in for plenty of praise from the Scottish press, with Ewan Parton of Herald Scotland awarding the Liverpool left-back an eight in his player ratings.

He wrote: “The skipper stood up a brilliant cross for McTominay early on in what was an outstanding piece of vision that should have resulted in a goal. Bravely put his body on the line to lift the pressure on he and his teammates after a sustained period of pressure from the visitors as they settled in Glasgow. Linked well with Doak.”

In The Scotsman, Graham Falk handed the 30-year-old a rating of seven and explained: “His crossing was excellent all night. Unlucky not to get an assist when his left-wing cross was met by the head of Scott McTominay after five minutes. Gave away a poor pass early in the second-half that almost saw Ronaldo opening the scoring, though.”

Robertson in fine form as he returns to Liverpool

The verdicts from the Scottish media were justified by Robertson’s statistics on the night.

As per Sofascore, the Liverpool stalwart was his country’s highest-rated player, completing 87% of his passes, winning three out of his four duels, making two tackles and delivering two key passes and two accurate crosses.

He’ll be pleased to have contained both Francisco Conceicao – who was substituted after an hour – and Bernardo Silva, and aside from that wayward pass to gift a chance to Ronaldo shorly after half-time, it was a convincing display from the Reds left-back.

Arne Slot will no doubt be delighted to see Robertson looking so sharp ahead of a pivotal month in LFC’s season, starting with the visit of Chelsea to Anfield on Sunday.

The Liverpool head coach will be looking to the 30-year-old to demonstrate the same leadership and wide threat that he showed for Scotland last night across our upcoming fixtures, the results of which could either undo our fine start to the campaign or set us up for a potential tilt at major silverware.