Arne Slot will be fuming with what happened in South America last night

Liverpool supporters aren’t always the biggest fans of international breaks as it often seems to lead to injuries that hold us back and Arne Slot will likely not be best pleased with what’s happened to one of his players.

Despite a turbulent week, Alexis Mac Allister started for Argentina and played over an hour for his nation during a 6-0 victory over Bolivia.

Although we don’t always enjoy it, there’s no problem with our players being handed minutes for their country but in this case it does feel like something that could and probably should have been avoided.

Alexis Mac Allister didn’t need to play for Argentina

In the Reds’ final game before this current halt in domestic football, our No.10 left the pitch at half time with a groin problem and was subbed off before the second 45 began.

For the 25-year-old to even then be called up for the world champions is strange, especially when we consider that he was also training alone when he linked up with the squad.

This led to our man being an unused substitute against Venezuela, making his presence pointless.

Against Bolivia though, the former Brighton player was given the nod to start the match and played until the 66th minute but was it worth all this risk for a game they won 6-0 anyway?

Players bemoan the hectic schedule but when our coaching staff removed the player against Crystal Palace, it was a clear indication that we had his welfare as the priority.

It doesn’t feel like his international coaching staff have the same priorities and now we will await his return for a week that was unnecessarily packed with football for a man who clearly isn’t (or at the very least, wasn’t) fully fit.

