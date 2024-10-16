Arne Slot dubbed ‘perfect’ for one Liverpool player as ambitious 10-year prediction made

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch is having the season of his life under Arne Slot, and some Dutch pundits have credited the Liverpool head coach for the midfielder’s success of late.

The former Ajax man has gone from being a generally peripheral presence at Anfield last season to one of the best players in the Premier League so far this tern, surprising many with his rapid rise.

The 22-year-old has also been excellent for the Netherlands national team recently, sparking no srtage of praise from some analysts in his homeland

Speaking on Studio Voetbal on NOS (via Mee Met Oranje), Theo Janssen said: “I think the hype around him is justified. I think he is a really good player. He actually has everything you expect from a midfielder.

“He is reasonably big, strong and technically skilled. He likes to play forward and also has the ability to play through the lines. This is a midfielder who we will see in the starting line-up for Oranje for the next ten years.”

Rafael Van der Vaart added: “He is my type of player, the type I like to watch. I see a lot of potential in him. If he gets confidence… He now has the perfect trainer in Slot.”

Gravenberch has started all seven of Liverpool’s Premier League games and both Champions League matches under his new club boss, winning the Reds’ Player of the Month award for September.

Gravenberch has turned world-class under Slot’s management

Gravenberch has doubled his interceptions and tackles per game from last season (WhoScored) and is already more than halfway to exceeding the number of starts he made in the Premier League last term under Jurgen Klopp (12).

The 22-year-old wasn’t consistently fielded by the former Reds boss, and it seems that Slot’s faith in him has helped the midfielder to find his best form.

He detailed in recent weeks that the new head coach has different training methods and prefers for the Reds to be in possession and ‘kill the opponent with passes’, something that he enjoys.

Van der Vaart and Janssen’s views align with that assessment, with the pundits pointing out his ability to help create attacking opportunities for his team while predicting that he could hold down a fixed starting role for the Oranje for the next decade.

The Netherlands international deserves his fair share of the credit too, as he never complained about his lack of game-time last season and has kept his head down, working hard to reach the level at which he’s currently performing.

At the same time, we must applaud Slot for his training methods and the tactical tweaks which have helped Liverpool to hit the top of the Premier League table while transforming Gravenberch into perhaps one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment!