David Beckham makes thoughts clear on Trent amid Real Madrid links

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s name has been repeatedly linked to Real Madrid and as his contract continues to near a close, this won’t change – something David Beckham has plenty of experience with.

After making the move from his boyhood to the Spanish giants in 2003, the 49-year-old has shared his thoughts on our No.66.

Speaking with Rio Ferdinand, the former England captain said: “If there was one player I look at, and I think he’s very similar in the way he delivers the ball, he’s very similar in the way he crosses the ball or passes, it has to be Trent [Alexander-Arnold].

“His vision, he’s unbelievable. And he’s an exceptional player, but when I look at a player and I think I see myself in the way he puts the ball in, what he sees, in the long balls that he plays.

“He plays balls that some players don’t even think about and that’s what I love about him as a player.”

David Beckham spent four years at Real Madrid

What next for Trent?

Links to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium have been present for months now and it’s no surprise to see these continually grow in intensity as we enter the final stages of the Scouser’s deal.

Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest update to state that our vice captain’s priority is remaining at Anfield which should fill us all with some belief that a new deal could be agreed soon.

Comments like this from the former Manchester United midfielder simply re-affirm that we have an immensely talented player representing our club and keeping him on Merseyside is vital.

It will make Arne Slot’s job much easier too should he be able to stop discussing new contracts and tie down some of the best players in our squad soon.

You can watch Beckham’s thoughts on Alexander-Arnold (from 7:58) via Rio Ferdinand Presents on YouTube:

