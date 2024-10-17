‘Always the toughest…’ – Man City stalwart reinforces his new-found ‘respect’ for Liverpool

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester City and Liverpool have been sworn enemies over the past decade as the predominant two clubs in the Premier League in that time, although one player from the champions appears to have a new-found respect for the Reds.

After we dethroned Pep Guardiola’s side as top-flight winners four years ago, Bernardo Silva was busy picking arguments with LFC fans on social media as he took a few cheap shots, although the Portugal playmaker seemed to soften his stance with comments he made last month.

Following City’s tempestuous 2-2 draw against title rivals Arsenal, the 30-year-old said that while Liverpool have won major silverware and went ‘face to face’ to try and beat the Etihad Stadium side, the Gunners have still to prove they can win trophies and accused them of a negative, safety-first mindset (Sky Sports).

Silva reinforces ‘respect’ for Liverpool

Silva took another step towards a potential mending of relations with the Anfield giants during a recent feature with Pro Direct Soccer.

When asked which Premier League opponent he’s found the toughest, the Man City player replied (via Liverpool Echo): “I always tend to go to Liverpool because I respect them a lot because of how good they are and how tough it was for us over the years to beat them. Liverpool players are always the toughest, I would say.”

The 30-year-old further appeased Reds fans by adding: “I’ve been at Man City for seven years and a few months, and Liverpool were always the toughest, but I like beating Man United as well!”.

Respect is there, but rivalry remains!

Liverpool fans mightn’t forgive Silva too readily after his aforementioned social media spats and his grudging conduct during a guard of honour for the Reds when Man City faced us a week after we became champions in 2020.

However, it looks increasingly as if any bad blood from the Portuguese player was diluted with a certain respect for LFC and an acknowledgement of the many epic battles we’ve had against Guardiola’s side over the past few years.

Some might interpret it as him moving on to new targets now that Arsenal have replaced us as City’s main challengers in the last two seasons, although there does seem to be a growing magnanimity from the 30-year-old towards the Merseysiders.

Indeed, he was seen laughing and joking with Andy Robertson in the tunnel immediately prior to Portugal’s clash against Scotland at Hampden Park earlier this week in another hint of a thaw in his previously frosty relations with the Reds.

One thing which can’t be disputed about Silva is his world-class ability as a footballer, and while he’s made credible attempts to try and build bridges with Liverpool, there won’t be any quarter asked or given when he comes up against us at Anfield on 1 December!