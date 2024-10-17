Cody Gakpo outlines his plans for the season; Liverpool fans will love it

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Cody Gakpo is a key part of the Liverpool team and perhaps the most unfortunate player in our squad, as he and Luis Diaz are in direct competition for one position.

Speaking with Sky Sports about how he wants the season to pan out, the Dutchman said: “Hopefully we can win everything! It’s the start of the season, we are in all competitions and when you participate in a competition you participate to win, so that’s our goal and I think last season we showed that we could do it.

“We were very close to a lot of things but yeah, we missed it in the end a little bit. But that also gives us hope and strength for this season, that we know we could come that far, so this year we are going to push it even further…

“We have a good group, a lot of quality and we know each other a little bit longer now, so yeah, all those things help.”

The former PSV star has been in terrific form this term, registering four goal contributions in 10 appearances (383 minutes).

So, you can understand why some feel the forward has been a little hard done by Arne Slot so far.

Cody Gakpo is after more silverware with Liverpool this season

It shows the belief that the 25-year-old has in himself and his teammates that this unity within the group can help them emulate the feeling of lifting more silverware. Gakpo himself certainly seems to be playing with a great deal of confidence, despite the fact club minutes are hardly flowing for him.

As much as we all enjoyed the Carabao Cup, we always strive for more at Anfield and so it will be a burning desire within our dressing room to try and compete on four fronts for as long as possible.

Another year together and no key departures should only increase this bond and with first position in the Premier League currently ours, why can’t we stay there?

It’s our job as supporters to share this belief and the whole club can be in this together as we aim to ensure that our new head coach ends his first campaign in the best way possible.

You can watch Gakpo’s comments (from 4:36) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

