(Video) Diogo Jota shares something about Liverpool teammate that most fans may not know

Diogo Jota is known for having some hobbies away from playing for Liverpool but he’s now been sharing something about a teammate that may surprise some supporters.

Speaking with the Premier League, the forward stated: “Most likely to break into song is Harvey Elliott!”

This may surprise some given the presence of some possibly larger personalities within the Anfield dressing room but it seems that the boyhood Red may be one of the most musical in there.

The Portuguese forward never mentioned whether Harvey Elliott was good at signing but it seems clear that it happens often enough for this to be a name that immediately came to mind.

Our No.19 has had plenty of time to practice during a long injury lay-off but as images and videos begin to circulate of his gym work, it seems a return isn’t too far away.

Harvey Elliott is still getting tuned up for his Liverpool return

As for our No.20, whilst Andy Robertson was ridiculing his dress sense it seems that he was out aiming shots at another member of the dressing room.

This clearly shows the unity on show among them all and that Arne Slot has managed to build a close-knit group of players who are performing as well on the pitch as they are off it.

As the Reds remain top of the Premier League, we’re all hoping that the international break won’t have too much of an impact on our form and that we can continue where we left off.

Let’s hope this leads to three points against Chelsea this weekend.

You can watch Jota’s comments on Elliott (from 2:24) via Premier League on YouTube:

