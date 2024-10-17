Liverpool’s rumoured new 2025/26 Adidas shirt leaked online; strong echoes of classic Reds kit

Image via @FumlerRawk

Liverpool are set to change their kit supplier from Nike to Adidas starting from the 2025/26 campaign, and the new shirt will reportedly pay homage to the iconic 2006/07 home jersey.

FootyHeadlines reported earlier this year that the Reds will resume their alliance with the German brand as their main kit sponsor from the next campaign, having last had them as their manufacturer in 2011/12.

A new report from FootyHeadlines now states that “the Liverpool 2025-26 home kit will evoke memories of the 2006-07 home kit”, the season in which Adidas replaced Reebok at Anfield.

The report adds that the jersey will be “predominantly dark red, officially called ‘Strong Red’, combined with white logos.” The only notable difference between the rumoured new kit and the one from the mid-2000s will be the lack of a collar on the leaked 2025/26 shirt.

Here is a prediction of how it will look, via kit expert @FumlerRawk:

For the sake of comparison, here’s a reminder of the Reds’ 2006/07 home kit (via FootyHeadlines):

We can see that there’s a subtle change in colour, with the rumoured new kit displaying a darker shade of red than the one from 18 years ago.

Adidas will be a welcome change for Liverpool

As previously reported by FootyHeadlines, Liverpool are set to be granted the ‘elite team status’ by Adidas and will earn more than £75m per annum from the new contract. The new deal is also set to be signed for five years.

There’s no indication as to an official announcement as of yet – The Liverpool Echo previously reported that club sources were ‘tight-lipped’ about the specifics of the tie-up with the German brand, but we can likely expect some news by the start of 2025.

Nike’s tenure has been a little lacklustre, with none of their kits really standing out. The American giants will soon be replaced by their arch-rivals, something which has already had plenty of Reds fans excited.

If you ask us, the rumoured new kit looks a winner. In fact, the last time Liverpool wore dark red was during the 2019/20 season, when we won the Premier League. Let’s hope that history repeats itself in that regard!