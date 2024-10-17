(Video) Andy Robertson mercilessly rips into teammate’s dress sense

Pictures courtesy of Premier League

Footballers in the modern age aren’t seen drinking and partying and many have a different way of life which has led to an increase to the importance of fashion, something Andy Robertson appears to have an opinion on.

Speaking with the Premier League, the captain of Scotland was asked to name the player who would arrive for a match in the worst outfit and he confidently stated: “Diogo Jota”.

It’s sure to be something that would bring a wry smile to the face of the Portuguese forward when news of these comments come back to him.

Robertson isn’t a fan of Jota’s dress sense!

We all know how much of a character our left back is in the dressing room and should a player arrive in a questionable outfit, you know it wouldn’t be long before abuse was flying from the 30-year-old.

As much as this all seems jovial, having such a personality within the club is hugely important as he not only will ensure morale is high but help keep the standards that are expected from a top level side.

The former Hull City defender can be seen laughing and joking with opponents (like Bernardo Silva) as much as he can with his teammates but at the same time be a talent on the pitch.

A fine blend of both personality and performance illustrates why our No.26 has been an integral member of our team since 2017 and continues to do so – even if Diogo Jota might currently disagree!

You can watch Robertson’s comments on Jota (from 6:23) via Premier League on YouTube:

