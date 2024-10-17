‘Let me repeat…’ – Fabrizio Romano reinforces Trent contract claim after bombshell Spanish reports

Images via Fabrizio Romano and Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has reiterated previous claims about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation at Liverpool in the wake of bombshell reports on Wednesday.

We’ve known for months that Real Madrid have been interested in the Reds’ vice-captain, whose current deal expires next June, but there’s been a surge of rumours over the past 24 hours.

After one Spanish outlet claimed that negotiations with the Champions League holders are continuing in the background, Marca then went as far as to suggest that LFC are beginning to accept that the 26-year-old mightn’t extend his stay with his boyhood club.

Romano posts Trent contract update

Romano weighed in with his own update on his YouTube channel on Wednesday night which was far less doom-mongering from a Liverpool perspective.

The Italian transfer guru reiterated that Rea Madrid’s interest in Trent goes back to March and that they’re continuing to monitor his contract situation at Anfield but are ‘waiting to see what happens’ before they launch their offensive.

The journalist stated: “Let me repeat again – Trent is giving priority to talks with Liverpool. If they can’t reach an agreement and Trent becomes a free agent, for sure Real Madrid will be there. Real Madrid love the quality of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“To me this is not surprising. I think every director of football in the world would love to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

Trent tug-of-war goes on and on…

With so many conflicting reports coming out about Trent all the time, it can require a degree of judgement to ascertain which are closest to the truth, although Romano’s trustworthy reputation would lead us to place considerable credence in his information.

Even for a born-and-bred Liverpool lad, the opportunity to sign for Real Madrid must be some bit tempting, and Los Blancos are perhaps one of the very few clubs (maybe even the only one) right now which might be seen as a step up from the Reds.

However, the prospect of becoming a homegrown, era-defining Anfield legend in the mould of Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler and Ian Callaghan (among others) is surely something which could entice the 26-year-old to remain with his boyhood club for the peak years of his career.

We can only wonder why LFC have left the contract of such a crucial player (along with those of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk) get this close to expiring – frankly they should’ve have Trent’s future long since sorted out by now.

Alas, here we are, with Real Madrid incessantly loitering with intent. Let’s hope we finally, finally get him to sign on the dotted line soon so that the unwelcome speculation can be put to bed at last.

You can view Romano’s update on Trent below (from 4:14), via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube: