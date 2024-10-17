Spirit of Shankly follow West Ham’s Anfield protest with telling statement

(Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a rich history of fan involvement in the club and in the Spirit of Shankly we have a supporters’ union who try their best to uphold the traditional beliefs of the club.

When West Ham faced the Reds in this season’s Carabao Cup, the away supporters brought with them a banner that read: ‘#Stop Exploiting Loyalty’.

The main message behind this was to alert everyone to the ever increasing price of tickets for everyone but specifically the astronomic rise in costs for concessions.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

West Ham and Liverpool fans joined together at Anfield

Outside The Kop now 🆘 members supporting @HammersUnited2 protest about their club getting rid of concessions #stopexploitingloyalty pic.twitter.com/fKylvIFlem — Spirit of Shankly (@spiritofshankly) September 25, 2024

It seems that this made a real impact on the Spirit of Shankly who have now released a statement on their website which confirmed: ‘SOS MC member George Bevan recently joined fan reps from Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, and the Football Supporters’ Association for an informal meeting with the Premier League to talk ticketing.’



It’s small steps in the possible direction of change but the fact that our fans are being so well represented is a credit to those who act on our behalf.

We should also rightly applaud those from Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United who have also made a public push for real change.

There’s been many protests inside Anfield and they don’t always work but one thing that is for sure is that sending those in power a message will always help curtail even more greed in the game.

We should be thankful that SOS can be a public voice so that instances like fencing at Wembley, crowd management at the Etihad and a whole host of other situations are correctly addressed.

We’re lucky to have them fighting our battles.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence