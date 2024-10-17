(Image) Dominik Szoboszlai shares some huge personal news on social media

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai enjoyed a good week away from Liverpool action but it seems that his off-field activity may have been even more successful than what he did on the pitch.

Alongside the caption of, ‘she said yes’, the captain of his nation revealed that he and his girlfriend were now engaged which is obviously some big news for our midfielder.

Our main concern will always be performances on the pitch but in a week where he reunited with Virgil van Dijk in the tunnel and scored a double for Hungary – this will likely be the 23-year-old’s highlight.

Dominik Szoboszlai was in fine form for Hungary

It’s been a mixed campaign for our No.8 where he has been given plenty of game time by Arne Slot but not always been able to apply the finishing touches to some big chances.

Instances like the miss against Wolves never cost us points but as the season nears a more crucial period, it’s important to ensure that he takes the next one.

Micah Richards set the former RB Leipzig man a target of 10 goals and 10 assists for the campaign and if he can achieve this, then we’d all be delighted.

Let’s hope that this boost in his personal life can lead to even more impressive performances for the Reds.

