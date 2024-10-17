(Video) Trent backs Mo Salah to break something other than a record

Pictures courtesy of Premier League

As well as being two players embroiled in our constant discussion around new contracts, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold also just so happen to be two of our most talented players.

Speaking with the Premier League, our vice captain was asked to name the Liverpool player who is most likely to break the internet and he stated it was: “Mohammed Salah”.

We all know how our Egyptian King doesn’t mind flaunting his physique on social media, whilst also repeatedly breaking records on the pitch for the Reds – two easy reasons for his name to be trending.

Add on a host of unique celebrations and now a new haircut, it’s not a bad shout to state that our No.11 could be the man who attracts the most headlines.

Mo Salah is never far from the headlines

Somewhat ironically though, it’s actually our No.66 who seems to have his name most widely spread among Anfield internet searches in the past few weeks.

Whether it be for scoring fantastic free-kicks or the outrageous criticism he seems to always receive, our academy graduate is used to mainly talking about his on-field affairs.

However, as the 26-year-old’s contract nears a close and Real Madrid reportedly continue to pursue his signature – speculation only grows in intensity.

All this only makes Arne Slot’s job more difficult as, along with Virgil van Dijk, he constantly has to field questions about the future of three of his best players.

