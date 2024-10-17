(Video) Van Dijk lands Robertson with huge compliment that fans will love

Virgil van Dijk is the esteemed captain of Liverpool but he and we are lucky that he’s joined in the dressing room with some big characters, such as Andy Robertson.

An example of the respect that our skipper has for our No.26 came when he spoke with the Premier League and stated: “Andy Robertson gets everyone pumped for a game.”

It shows the difference that the captain of Scotland clearly makes within the dressing room and that comes from a man whose job it is to get the team inspired for a match and lead by example.

The left back can be equally as vocal with teammates as he is with opponents, something Bernardo Silva experienced this week, but that’s just yet another reason to love him!

Andy Robertson is always vocal on the pitch

This isn’t to take away from the role of our No.4 though as he leads with a different method and you can see from his interaction with Dominik Szoboszlai during their nations’ most recent meeting, that everyone within the dressing room respects him.

This comes from the 33-year-old’s on-field displays and nothing illustrates this better than the fact that when he was sent home from the Netherlands camp early, players and the manager were constantly fielding questions about the weight of his absence.

We will all be too aware that we may not be too far away from a permanent absence from the former Southampton man if a new contract isn’t sorted soon, something everyone would dread.

Let’s hope for Arne Slot and us as fans that his side’s future is quickly secured so that full focus can be on our pursuit on maintaining a table-topping position in the Premier League.

You can view Van Dijk’s comments on Robertson (from 8:38) via Premier League on YouTube:

